Rework your fashion staples with our new cropped trouser. Made from a cotton blend with spandex for stretch and comfort. With a baroque print design, these trousers are cut to a flattering slim fit. Team with a crisp cotton shirt and smart brogues for a polished look. Wear with coordinating Edith top and heels for instant evening glamour. Made in the UK Colour: Deep Navy print. (almost black) 95% cotton 5% elastene Machine wash at 30 Made in the UK Women's Blue Cotton Finlay Straight Leg Baroque Print Cropped Trouser Large COCOOVE