Fitted mini dress with unique neck to waist belt detail. The unique detail at the neck that comes down to the waist is the central point of this swing dress. An hourglass silhouette, long molded sleeves, and a contrasting belt detail, assemble this particular piece into a complex day dress. Accessorize the dress with a pair of combat boots and a baker boy hat. Composition: 70% cotton, 26% polyamide, 4% spandex Care instructions: We recommend professional cleaning The model is 178cm tall and wears size S Women's Black Cotton Fitted Mini Dress With Unique Neck To Waist Belt Detail Small BLUZAT