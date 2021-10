A crisp white poplin shirt of short length sprouting two extra sleeves on the sides for knot-up styling. 100% Cotton Dry-clean only Handmade using couture/semi-couture techniques; slight variation in color, finish, and fit is nothing but normal This garment has unfinished areas, the raw edges may fray The color may gradually fade Made in New Delhi Women's White Cotton Four Sleeve Crop Shirt Large QUOD