Some things are just so pretty, and Franky is a real wardrobe classic. In super fine textured cotton it has an ultra-feminine feel for a really relaxed and pretty look. With lace panels, a pleated front and frilled neck, Franky looks great worn with jeans or shorts for maximum glam to instantly step up your wardrobe. Franky is created from a fine pure cotton with a similar texture to soft cheese cloth. Care & Composition 100% cotton - Please follow the care instructions on the label and cool wash only. Do not tumble dry. 100% textured cotton lace inserts pin tuck panelled front soft white back button fastening gathered and frilled elasticated cuffs relaxed fit Women's White Cotton Franky - Frilled Lace Top Small Guinea