This 14k white gold vermeil ring features a beautiful pear-shaped london blue topaz surrounded by 6 segmented white topaz gemstones, for a look-at-me statement ring that works with your wardrobe. A polished finish completes the ring, giving it an elegant notched appearance, and prong settings ensure the stones stay in place while offering a contemporary look. The Gaia Ring is crafted from 14k White Gold Vermeil. The base metal is ethically-sourced nickel-free 925 Sterling Silver (perfect for sensitive skins). To extend the life of your gold vermeil jewelry, avoid wearing it when washing hands, showering, swimming, applying hand sanitizer/lotion/perfume, using harsh cleaning supplies, working out, or doing outdoor activities. They will damage the set stone and tarnish the gold plating of your jewelry. To clean, buff gently with a soft and dry 100% cotton cloth of a microfiber cloth. Do not use jewelry cleaner on gold vermeil jewelry. Women's Blue Cotton Gaia London Topaz Ring Azura Jewelry