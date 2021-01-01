Super exclusive Jacket with Jan Vermeers "Girl with a Pearl Earring" print on cozy cotton. The sleeves have an elegant short length and shoulders are contoured with pads. The scarf collar ends in a double lined button bar with push-buttons. The front side and the back is covered with the beautiful face of Vermeers painting. The designer jacket is tightened with a belt and has two patch pockets. Limited edition. 98% Cotton 2% Spandex Machine washable 30 Degrees Women's Blue Cotton Jacket Girl With A Pearl Earring Kimono Style Small Menashion