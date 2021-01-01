A true statement piece in Botanical Parakeets. This full skirt features a wide waistband for a flattering fit, deep pleats and hem facing for added fullness and weight. The star of the show is the wide bow waist tie, detachable for versatility. The Jemima skirt is fully lined, and finished with our signature concealed side seam pockets and an invisible centre back zip to close. 100% Cotton Turn inside out and Machine wash at 30°C with similar colours Do not tumble dry. Dry away from direct heat and sunlight Cool iron on reverse Do not bleach Women's Cotton Jemima Botanical Parakeets Skirt XXS Emily and Fin