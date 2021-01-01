A fun, feminine, and flattering button-through summer sun-dress, the fitted bodice features a sweetheart neckline, falling to the double pleat detail on the knee-length skirt. The A-line skirt gives just the right touch of volume while keeping the silhouette smooth to the hips. Gathered straps add interest at the shoulder while being wide enough to cover underwear straps. The Jenny is luxuriously finished with a full cotton lining. The retro feel of Postcards Print in glorious green is perfect to complement this style. Made from and lined in 100% cotton Turn inside out and Machine wash at 30°C with similar colours Do not tumble dry. Dry away from direct heat and sunlight Cool iron on reverse Do not bleach Women's Green Cotton Jenny Postcards Print Dress XS Emily and Fin