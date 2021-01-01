No Nonsense Women's Cotton Legging, Royal Blue, Small (NG1702D)

Stylish and trend right for everyday wear, these versatile cotton leggings let you step out comfortably with Smart Temp fabric that adjusts with your body temperature Easy to wear and easy to care for, the leggings keep their shape and color after washing, and won't get baggy knees Featuring a 29-Inch inseam, flatter your figure with its soft high-quality fabric and slim fit, giving you confidence with no-show coverage Wear this wardrobe essential with a brightly colored tunic and a ballet flats on any casual occasion These leggings are made with a 57% cotton 38% polyester 5% spandex blend