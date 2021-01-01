Corset midi dress with sensual cut-outs revealing the waist. Slightly austere monochrome black and white Vichy check in an interesting way emphasizes the feminine and sexy line of a tightly fitting design. Decorative knot at the front. Everything on a delicate cotton lining. Wear it with out cute accessory bucket MIA hat. Please refer to the detailed table of our sizes and our detailed measurements which you can find in the SIZING tab for the best fit. Protective wash in cold water in mild detergents Do not soak Lightly spin (max 400 rpm) Give the original shape Iron at 110 ° C COMPOSITION: 66% Cotton, 32% Viscose, 3% Spandex LINING: 100% Cotton Women's Black Cotton Lily-Rose Dress Medium Aggi