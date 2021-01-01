This long shirt dress in a very stylish piece that you can either wear on its own or match with some pair of fitted Jeans. It features a very comfortable yet classy stretch cotton with thin lurex stripes. Very elegant look enhanced with the tailor collar, the additional belt and accessorized with some eyelets and cords on sides and sleeves. Main fabric: 53% Cotton, 27 percent Polyamide, 15% Polyester, 5% Spandex Machine wash gentle cycle (30 degrees max.) Women's Black Cotton Long Tailor Shirt Dress Large Smart and Joy