These platform flat espadrilles are a summer essential. They make a great alternative to a trainer and they mold to your foot so are the perfect everyday shoe. Having been influenced by Spanish style, Dida has designed a collection in specially selected leather and suede which can be worn comfortably and fashionably from day to night, city to beach. All our espadrilles are made in a small family run factory in Spain. * Please do bear in mind that they are designed to be tight to begin with as due to the nature of the fabric, they do give quickly. It is estimated to take two days of wear for them to give to your foots requirements * Handmade in Spain Slip on style Round toe Suede heel tab Leather Upper Cotton Lining Jute sole It is recommended to protect the suede with a suede protector and to avoid getting the shoes wet Women's Orange Cotton Luna - Burnt Shoes 3 UK Dida Ritchie