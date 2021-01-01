An archetypical African print, 'Village Molokai' depicts a Congolese village scene, seen here in bold shades of orange and green with red and white highlights. Celebrating the rich culture of the region, this Super Wax Cotton print from Vlisco is one of their most popular designs. The voluminous tiered skirt and delicate straps mean that this stylish maxi dress is sure to make you stand out in any crowd. Sustainability: Sika'a sources sustainable materials and ethically manufactures all designs in small quantities to ensure only the best quality fashion. The processes, designs and materials are ethically sourced and are committed to having a positive impact on the world. Fabric Content: 100% African wax cotton, Lining: cotton Care information: Dry clean only Vlisco "Village Molokai" print Adjustable shoulder straps Back concealed zip Cotton lining Better suited petite bust Made in UK Women's Orange Cotton Lune Floral Print Maxi Dress Small Sika'a