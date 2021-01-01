Classic is never boring. Which doesn't mean that you can't experiment with it. This blouse is the best example of this. The elegant white Marita shirt, buttoned to the neck, made of high-quality cotton, is inspired by world fashion but breaks the well-known cut. The main advantage of the shirt and what immediately catches the eye are short, decorative sleeves, finished with beautiful embroidery. They wonderfully expose the shoulders and give the shirt a very girlish charm. Composition: 75% cotton, 22% polyamide, 3% elastane Hand wash in cold water Cool iron Do not tumble dry Women's White Cotton Marita Shirt Medium SaintBy