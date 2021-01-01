Maxi skirt printed with digital technique on high quality satin cotton fabric. Front and back design are different to help wearing it in multiple ways. Colofrul stripes pattern gives you 4 skirts in one (orange side, pink side, green side and blue side)! Wear it with our Lucky Shirt for a gypsy look, or just with a white shirt with turned-up sleeves like a cool "Milanese". Made in Italy. Made in Italy 100% Satin Cotton Machine wash 30°C Wash and iron separately and inside-out. Do not expose to direct sunlight for a long time. Women's Orange Cotton Milano Maxiskirt Medium My Pair of Jeans