Perfect for any occasion, shop online for this Sika'a Mita shirt dress today and discover this staple, tailored garment which can be a focal point of your Africa-inspired wardrobe. The fine African print fabric features rich blue shell shapes on a classic cream background. This eco-friendly fashion collection boasts limited designs that are born in Africa and created and printed in the UK in small quantities to ensure the highest possible quality and an exclusive look. Fabric composition: 100% organic cotton Care information: machine wash or dry clean Women's Blue Cotton Mita Shell Print Shirt Dress Small Sika'a