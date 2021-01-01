A loose-cut dress made of embroidered cotton. Long, translucent XXL sleeves richly crinkled at the cuffs. Small, pointed collar, waist fastened with a wide sash type belt, hidden pockets in side seams. We want our clients to be happy with our little works of art! In order to best fit them, please refer to the detailed table of our sizes, which you can find in the SIZING tab so that you can look the best in our products. - hand wash in cool water in a mild detergent - the product should be ironed very carefully steam iron at 150 ° C, stretching to give the original shape and dimensions COMPOSITION: 100% Cotton Women's White Cotton Mona Papyrus Dress Medium Aggi