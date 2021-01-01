This skirt is made of hand woven cotton and depicts the aesthetics of the modern woman of color. The mini skirt features a bold waist band with invisible zip fasteners at the back which stops mid way. It was inspired by the flamboyant ways of the Niger-Deltans in Nigeria. It can be worn as a two piece with the jacket or worn as separates. Pair with a beautiful white shirt or blouse and simple stiletto for that effortless chic look. COMPOSITION 100% cotton Dry clean Hand wash not recommended Iron on low heat Women's White Cotton Naza Skirt XL Cynthia Abila