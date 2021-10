Crop top that emphasizes the natural line of the waist, with wrap around ribbon and zipper at the back. The top has a mutton-leg sleeve. The heart-shaped neckline emphasizes the the shoulders, which provides a contrast between them and the waist. Wear this top with a pair of high-waist jeans and platform sandals. Composition:100%cotton Care: We recommend dry clean only The model is 176cm tall and wears size S Women's Red Cotton Off The Shoulders Versatile Crop Top XL BLUZAT