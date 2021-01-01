1 People's classic collar shirt is set to impress boasting a modern design and characteristic folds. A long-sleeved shirt with a relaxed straight fit, made from organic cotton poplin. Statement features include a wide collar and gathered sleeves with a button cuff. As with all of the 1 People pieces, this shirt is manufactured in a transparent supply chain that works with certified farmers and manufacturers from seed to garment. Wash at max 40℃. Avoid mixing dark and light colours when washing. Use mild laundry detergent. You can also hand wash in cold water with mild soap and with similar colours. Warm iron if needed. Women's Black Cotton Prague Organic Poplin Collar Shirt Medium 1 People