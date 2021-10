Enjoy the look of your boyfriend's boxers while retaining the breathability of stretch cotton with this option from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS. Available in a range of five complementary colors, this comfortable style that exudes a sporty look with front-fly stitching and soft ribbing, is destined to be a part of your regular rotation. Style Name: Skims Cotton Rib Boxers (Regular & Plus Size). Style Number: 6016010.