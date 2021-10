The sealers dress is an a-line shift with voluminous crop sleeves and elasticated cuffs, marbled shell button closure at back neck and pockets in side seams made in a crisp seersucker cotton blend. turn garment inside out, wash separately, cool hand wash with mild detergent, do not bleach or soak, drip dry in shade, do not tumble dry, warm iron, dry cleanable Women's Blue Cotton Sealers Dress Lt Medium búl