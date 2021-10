The soft, breathable cotton seamless shape wear brief smooths and shapes with a firm Yummie by Heather Thomson by heather thomson by heather thomson hug The 2-ply waistband provides additional shaping at the tummies and has no seams for extra comfort. Compression level 3: moderate Compression for everyday shaping, plus a little extra Perfect to pair with your favorite skirt, dress or jeans for full coverage and all over shaping