A thoroughly modern and incredibly wearable take on a cross over front dress. The Seline Dress has been cleverly draped with a fied wrap bodice which focuses on pleating and draping to create a beautiful shape. The simple midi length full skirt completes the silhouette while keeping the limelight firmly on this on trend bodice. As always signature Emily and Fin side seam pockets have been added, and Riviera Stripe will make this your favourite summer dress in an instant. Cross over front bodice Invisible zip in centre back seam 100% Cotton Turn inside out and Machine wash at 30°C with similar colours Do not tumble dry. Dry away from direct heat and sunlight Cool iron on reverse Do not bleach Women's Red Cotton Seline Riviera Stripe Dress Large Emily and Fin