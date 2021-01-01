This short blazer is made with 19 seems to create the perfect shape. Through this concept the jacket can be worn closed as well as opened without looking boxy. With it´s short cut it´s the perfect match for high waisted and slim fit pieces. The cuffs are worn inside out to show the bordeaux red lining. A little collar visually lengthens the neck and the light gold button can be worn with gold or silver jewelry. The Italian lining is out of a stretchy viscose which maximizes the comfort of this blazer. material: 37% cotton 52% polyamid 11% spandax fabrics: french yarn lining: italian viscose with spandax Women's Red Cotton Short Blazer No. 504 Cherry Tomato Small Menashion