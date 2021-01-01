These espadrille wedges are a summer essential. They have a padded innersole to ensure they can be worn all day/night with comfort and look great dressed up or down. Having been influenced by Spanish style, Dida has designed a collection in specially selected leather and suede which can be worn comfortably and fashionably from day to night, city to beach. All our espadrilles are made in a small family run factory in Spain. Black suede espadrille wedge heel with platform Handmade in Spain Grosgrain ribbon ankle ties, 14mm width Round toe Suede upper Leather lining Cotton innersole Jute sole It is recommended to protect the suede with a suede protector and to avoid getting the shoes wet Women's Black Cotton Sofia - Shoes 3 UK Dida Ritchie