This soft and comfy dress has a special feature - secret pockets for hugs and touches of love on the back. Feel the warmth of your loved ones' skin. Secretly, any time, any place. "be-with" clothing has always been about comfort and feeling good. The soft fabrics that we have chosen and tested always feel great to wear and it is nice to feel how they touch the biggest of our organs - our skin - all over. The dress has a comfortable fit, yet unique style. 3/4 sleeve length. It also has basic pockets. Sustainable design: made from cotton with Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX. Ultra-comfortable and easy to wear. It will be a unique and meaningful gift for her on a birthday, anniversary, your engagement or wedding party. Our fabrics are Eco-Certified with STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®. All our products are made of sustainable and excessively comfortable fabrics. Fabric composition - 95% cotton, 5% elastan. Machine wash at max 30°C or professional dry clean. Women's Brown Cotton Soft Hoodie Dress For Hugs - Cappuccino XS be-with