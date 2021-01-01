A very flattering and sculptural shape cut in a printed denim. Underlining the waist, ruffle runing transversaly on the flont skirt, enhanced with sporty style trimmings on shoulders and center back. This dress brings out both a feminine and modern look thanks to its silhouette and asymmetric construction. Very versatile, you can take it to work and yet show-off at your next party with it. A signature-item from the brand S & J SmartandJoy. Main fabric: 100%Cotton Machine wash, gentle cycle, 30 degrees max. Women's Blue Cotton Tailored V-Neck Denim Dress Large Smart and Joy