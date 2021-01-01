The Emmy cropped top has a bardot neckline and short sleeves, with a mini frill on the neckline and hem of the body and sleeves. Elasticated for a comfortable fit, the Evelyn is best styled with the matching Sofia midi skirt. The Emmy top and Sofia skirt feature this season's vibrant 70s inspired hand illustrated floral printed on crisp cotton poplin. The earthy toned print is perfect for any late summer garden party! Fabric: 100% Cotton We recommend hand washing at a cool temperature, but if you prefer to wash in the machine, you should wash in a laundry bag to avoid snagging, at maximum 30 degrees Iron on reverse Iron on medium/warm Do not tumble dry Elasticated neckline and sleeves Cropped length top Short puff sleeve Non-stretch cotton fabric Women's Brown Cotton The Emmy Bardot Top XXL Lavaand