Attack the net with confidence in the FILA® Women’s Court Allure Strappy Tennis Tank. The sleek, stretch fabric provides an unrestricted range of motion, while the built in bra provides comfort and support allowing you to dominate the competition during your next match. Design Details: Stretch fabric to give a slim fit Scoop neck collar for comfort Sleeveless design for unrestricted movement F-Box® logo just above lower hem Built-in bra to offer comfort and support Style: TW173WQ7