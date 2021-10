Nike Court Royale Sneakers. An old-school design that's as fresh as the day it debuted, the Nike Court Royale Premium Women's Shoe features classic clean lines, a prominent Swoosh design trademark and a rubber cupsole for a comfortable finish. All-leather upper provides a classic look and durability. Rubber cupsole is supportive and flexible for all-day comfort. Solid rubber outsole with herringbone pattern for long-lasting durability. Traditional lacing for a locked-down fit.