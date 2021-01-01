Maidenform womens Cover Your Bases Smoothing Shapewear Short Dm0035 Slip, Beige, Small US

TUMMY, HIP & THIGH TARGETING – Game-changing smoothing is here with these Maidenform shapewear light-control slip shorts with tummy control. This everyday thigh slimmer is the perfect foundation under dresses, pants, and jeans. LIGHT CONTROL, BODYTONE SHADES – Contour your curves in this thigh shaper in colors designed to match your skin tone. Choose from a range of bodytone shades and black to match your skin tone or wearing needs in this shapewear bottom. SOFT FABRIC – Step out in confidence in the soft and silky fabric that smooths your silhouette under dresses and pants. The high-waist design has a built-in panty for convenience. The mid-thigh length slip short has an 18-inch outseam. COOL COMFORT FABRIC – Lightweight and breathable wicking fajas fabric releases moisture off your skin to help you stay cool and dry. SMARTCOMFORT NO-PINCH BAND – Stays put and helps prevent rolling and digging. SIZING THAT FITS YOU – Select your true size from the chart, don’t size down. For more compression, choose a higher control level. Try the “sit test” to ensure there’s no dig or poke and adjust for comfort. Put shaper on feet first and pull up into place.