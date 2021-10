Channel the laidback, breezy energy of the beach in the CALIA™ by Carrie Underwood Women’s Coverup Fly Away Pants. These pants are a must-have for hitting the beach or pool during your next getaway. Fit & Design: Relaxed fit coverup pants Front tie at waist Leg slits for a flowy, breathable look and feel Technology: BODYFREE technology prevents the growth of odor-causing bacteria to leave you feeling fresh throughout the day LYCRA® XTRA LIFE™ fiber resists sagging or bagging