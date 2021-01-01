Women's Cowl Neck Long Sleeves Buttons Decor Ruched Top X-Small Pink

simple elegant versatile all occasions year round, easy wear work fashion pullover tops t-shirt The real color of the item may be slightly different from the pictures shown on website caused by many factors such as brightness of your monitor and light brightness. Occasion: Shopping, Dating, Coffee Shop, Office, Work, Formal, Party, Club, Vacation, Beach, Weekend Gathering, Outdoors, Daliy Wear, Casual. Pair it with jeans for a casual impression Machine Wash Cold with Like Color. A tank top or tube top should be worn in light colors, which is not included in the garment Model Body Size: Height: 5'8', Chest: 34 1/2 inches, Waist: 26 inches, Hip: 37 inches, Weight: 126 lbs, model is wearing a Small