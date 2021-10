Knit of a lightweight jersey fabrication, this A-line midi is defined by an easy-to-wear fit and polished cowl turtleneck finish. Cowled turtleneck Elbow-length sleeves Pullover style Front inverted pleat detail Viscose Dry clean Made in USA SIZE & FIT A-line silhouette About 44" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size Small. Selloff Women's - S/o W Designer Sportswea > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Rosetta Getty. Color: Aqua. Size: L.