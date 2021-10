Handwork are your greatest passion? Do you love knitting and crocheting with wool and yarn? Whether beginner or professional, this knitted crochet motif is the perfect addition to your knitting needles and crochet hooks. Great design for the knitter. Ideal design for knitting socks, whether you still need to learn to knit or crochet or whether you are already advanced, each stitch will bring you further! Let the wool ball glow! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem