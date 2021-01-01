Carhartt Women's Crawford Double Front Bib Overall - Large Tall - Dark Brown

The Carhartt Women's Crawford Double Front Bib Overall is a work overall for long days on the job. All day, every day, with adjustable suspenders so your pants won't fall down. Double knees for reinforcement and they'll even Fit with kneepads on, plus plenty of pockets for tools and a loop for your hammer. The canvas fabric is a cotton and spandex blend and only 8 ounces, making them lightweight and stretchy. Features of the Carhartt Women's Crawford Double Front Bib Overall Rugged Flex Technology for ease of movement Adjustable suspenders Multi-compartment bib pocket with secure zipper closure Two large lower-front pockets Double knees with cleanout bottoms Multiple utility pockets Hammer loop Triple-stitched main seams