This beautiful rainbow love heart necklace is studded with sparkling rainbow-coloured cubic zirconia. It is made with brass and plated with 18k gold. It is presented in a beautiful, luxury jewellery box. To help keep the lustre of your jewellery, clean with a soft, cotton cloth. Avoid contact with perfumes, creams, salt water, chlorine, sweat as they may react with your jewellery. Presented in a beautiful, luxury jewellery / gift box. Women's Cream Brass Rainbow Love Heart Necklace Eliza Bautista