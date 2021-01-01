Petite Pastel Tennis Bracelet with Pastel zircon colours set on rose gold plated, a beautiful hint of colour for your arm. as we call it some serious arm candy! Remove jewellery when you shower or bathe and particularly when on the beach, in the sea and in chlorinated water. Avoid spraying perfume or applying creams directly onto your jewellery. Avoid wearing while cleaning, gardening or performing sports activities. If your jewellery becomes tarnished the best way to clean it is with a jewellery polishing cloth or a soft lint free cloth. Use a soft-bristled toothbrush and mild soap in order to restore the sparkle of your stones. Gently pat dry. Women's Cream Petite Pastel Tennis Bracelet Lara Heems