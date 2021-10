This classic, versatile long sleeve shirt provides an easy look perfect for any occasion Made from our lightweight but perfectly opaque crepe de chine fabirc, this blouse is perfect for the office or a dinner with friends Find more tops, dresses, and blouses by visiting amazon.com/larkandro Model is 5'11" and wearing a size small Bring style and confidence to your everyday wardrobe with polished essentials and wear-to-work staples from Lark & Ro