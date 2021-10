Our new wrap top focuses on wearable tailoring for the modern woman. Cut in a beautiful drape white fashion crepe and has a flattering V neck. Ties at the waist to define the silhouette. Long balloon sleeves finished with a blue print stretch cuff. Wear this summer with our new matching Sofia wide leg trouser in white. Perfect day to night dressing. Colour: White Fabric: 100% polyester with poly/spandex cuff. Machine washable at 30 Made in the UK Women's White Crepe Rita Wrap Top Medium COCOOVE