Stay adventure-ready as you hit the sea while wearing the Sperry Crest Vibe Sneaker. With a removable, polyurethane molded footbed, this lightweight shoe provides comfort and arch support for confident strides. Features and Benefits Removable, polyurethane molded footbed Vulcanized construction with secure bond between upper and outsole Rawhide fixed laces with rustproof eyelets Non-marking, vulcanized rubber outsole