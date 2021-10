The Crete sun design with palm trees and beach is for all Greece fans. Show everyone how much you like the Greek island. Ideal for the next trip to Heraklion, Chania or Rethymno. A perfect design for travel guides or vacationers looking for a souvenir. Wear the motif on the beach in Greece on Crete. Are you looking for a great souvenir from your last vacation? Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem