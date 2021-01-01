Scoop Women's Crochet Dress with Ruffle Sleeves

Approx. Model Measurements: Height: 5’9, Waist: 24”, Bust: 32”, Hips: 34.5”Model is wearing size SApprox. 30.87" long from center back neckHits above the kneesSquare neckline; sheath dressSleeveless with ruffle strapsPointelle textureLined60% Cotton/40% Acrylic; Lining: 100% CottonMachine washableImportedRuffle Sleeve Crochet Dress for Women from Scoop Scoop. Meet your must-haves. Get inspired with fun, flirty pieces, the latest trends and some unexpected finds. Here now—your go-to looks for all you do.