Womens Crop Pocket Detail Faux Leather Bomber Jacket - black - 12 - Inspired by military flight jackets, this bomber jacket is exactly what you need to level up your look. With tight wrist cuffs and a thick elasticated waistband, this pilot's jacket will bring any 'fit to life. The zip front style will let you wrap up warm or look cool and effortlessly show off the outfit underneath. Throw on this women's bomber jacket with sneakers or booties, jeans, or joggers; the possibilities are endless.Style: Bomber JacketFabric: PuLength: RegularSleeve Length: Long Sleeve