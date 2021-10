Add some cutting-edge style to your closet with the Champion Cropped Reverse Weave Hoodie. Designed with cotton-polyester blend fabric, you get the warmth and freedom to move freely with this hoodie. Champion Cropped Reverse Weave Hoodie features: The attached hood with drawstrings add coverage and makes it adjustable. Cropped style boosts your style game. Signature 1x1 rib panels increase movement. 78% cotton/22% polyester. Imported.