These tailored straight leg trousers are crafted of easy-to-wear stretch wool and cut with a cropped ankle fit. Belt loops Front fly Side seam pockets Pleated front seam Straight leg Back welt pockets Lined Wool/polyester Dry clean Made in Japan SIZE & FIT Rise, about 10.5" Inseam, about 27" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4. Selloff Women's - S/o W Designer Sportswea > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Junya Watanabe. Color: Black. Size: 3 (M).