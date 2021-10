From city streets to country lanes, the Propet Cross Walker Shoe will keep you comfortable throughout the day. This shoe for women features a polyurethane insole with gel heel insert and an EVA midsole with gum rubber outsole, ensuring enhanced cushioning and traction. Features and Benefits Polyurethane insole with gel heel insert EVA midsole Gum rubber outsole A5500 SADMERC approved for use as medical and diabetic footwear