Vintage Addiction Women's Crossbodies Earthtone - Earthtone Brown 'Great Love' Recycled Tent Crossbody Bag

Earthtone Brown 'Great Love' Recycled Tent Crossbody Bag. Display a hippie-chic vibe when you carry this handy crossbody bag made from recycled military tents. Adjust the strap for a customized fit to keep all your peace-loving essentials easy to access. Note: Due to its original use, fabric shows signs of worn-like imperfections which add to its character. There will be variations in color.Full graphic text: Do small things with great love, Mother Teresa.6.75'' W x 9.5'' H x 0.5'' D58'' strap lengthCottonLinedZip closureInterior: onepocketAdjustable/removable strapImported