Black O-Ring Tassel-Accent Leather Crossbody Bag. Sling on this supple leather crossbody bag and cruise through the day with your essentials stashed within easy reach. A ring accent and logo charm add luster to the piece. 3.94'' W x 6.69'' H x 0.79'' D47.24'' max. strap lengthLeatherMagnetic closureAdjustable crossbody strapMade in Italy